New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2020) - Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTC Pink: SKDI) ("Sun Kissed", "SKDI", or the "Company"), an emerging leader in the CBD Food and Beverage marketplace, and Numuni, Inc. ("Numuni"), an innovative digital media monetization platform, has received a pre-commitment from one of the largest websites on the internet to utilize Numuni's platform solution. Numuni's newly signed commitments boast over 500 million unique visitors per month, with Numuni collecting revenues in excess of $2.00 per month per unique install.

The Numuni Platform is a digital utility that monetizes a "distributed supercomputer" created by coordinating spare computer processing power across the Numuni user network, with user participation driven by free access to premium digital media content through Numuni's partner media sites. Numuni will provide a better way to monetize digital content for streaming platforms, online games, and digital news publishers as it becomes mainstream. SKDI invites you to watch the Numuni promotional video to gain a better understanding of the process as follows:





The Numuni Platform lives on your desktop computer and uses its spare processing power to create a more ad-free online experience. Not only that, users are paid rewards points for allowing Numuni to harness the unused processing power of their machines. When Numuni's software is integrated with a large popular site, their visitors may install Numuni's software to gain access to premium digital content or remove display advertisements and begin sharing their computer's processing power, to be sold to the highest bidder. Numuni then shares the revenue that it gains with their partnered website. Beta testing since June 2019 has produced an average of $2 of revenue generated per month, per user that has installed the Numuni software.

Numuni's CEO, Robert Reynolds, noted: "When you consider the '$2 per month per install' figure as a starting point, it is easy to see that once we integrate with popular websites that have millions of unique visitors per month, that Numuni has the potential to make my former project, CPALead, miniscule by comparison. And all this is considering that CPALead paid out over $100,000,000 to over 150,000 client websites during the time I was involved as CEO and Co-Founder. Because of my years of experience and internet advertising industry leading relationships, Numuni has an incredible opportunity immediately before us to integrate with one of the top trafficked websites in the world. This allows us to scale Numuni to an impressive level of rapid growth and go acquire thousands of new client websites."

About Sun Kissed Industries, Inc.:

Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTC PINK: SKDI) is an emerging leader in the CBD-based products marketplace. The Company is pursuing meaningful acquisitions as part of an aggressive M&A strategy designed to position Sun Kissed as a dominant player in a well-defined, high-growth niche within the rapidly expanding CBD sector.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of Sun Kissed Industries Inc.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of Sun Kissed, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on Sun Kissed's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Sun Kissed cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, Sun Kissed undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Sun Kissed.

