VGTel, Inc., Announces New Practice Management Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2020 / VGTel, Inc., a New York corporation (OTC PINK:VGTL) announces that along with Kerry McDonald, Angel Laporte joined the management team of VGTeL, as the practice management COO. Angel joined us from A & M Laporte & Associates where he was the president. Angel will be responsible for all practice operations, as acquired, while building the company practice operational infrastructure and capability.

Over his 34 years of experience as a practice management Senior Executive. Angel has been primarily involved in managing day-to-day operations of major licensed, NYS Department of Health (Article 28) Diagnostic & Treatment Centers. He has deep knowledge of regulatory standards, accreditation guidelines and compliance for NYSDOH licensed programs and for Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs). Mr. Laporte possesses excellent knowledge and experience in the areas of Quality and Risk Management, Compliance as well as Quality Improvement processes. Angel also has extensive experience in Joint Commission Accreditation processes in the health care areas of Ambulatory Care, In-Patients services and Nursing Homes as well as Patient Center Medical Home programs. Angel was the VP of Operations for Promesa Health Systems and during his tenure was responsible for the day to day operations of the DOH Certified Skilled Nursing Facility, "Casa Promesa". He also coordinated their first successful Joint Commission accreditation. Angel coordinated the Joint Commission accreditation for Urban Health Plan, a major health center handling well over 300,000 visits/year, where he served as V.P of Operations. Also was an initial member of the Corporate-wide group reviewing and assessing participation in the NYS Medicaid Review-Compensation Reform Program, also known as DSRIP. A program aimed at working with hospitals and significant healthcare stakeholders to reduce unnecessary admissions to hospitals by 25% in a 5 years plan. The Plan helps provider groups, at all levels, to take on Global Risk by managing the utilization of health services by patients and providers alike. Angel served as the Sr. VP, of Lutheran Family Health Centers, in Brooklyn NY. an ambulatory care network providing over 750,000 visits a year. During his tenure as Sr. VP, he administered and supervised the operations for one of the nation's largest FQHCs consisting of 9 full-time community health centers, 14 school-based health centers and a complete spectrum of supporting and enabling services. In his executive role, he facilitated the development and implementation of policies/procedures to promote efficiency and high-quality care and monitored the Network's compliance with all standards (Joint Commission). Most recently, Angel was part of the management team responsible for the financial, clinical and operations Turn Around of Magellan Complete Care of Florida. A Medicaid Plan servicing a Special Needs Population of individuals with severe mental health diagnosis. He was the Senior Director of Network services, providing a strong connection between the Health Plan and over 2,000 providers in medical offices and major health centers, in eight of the eleven Regions of the Florida. Medicaid program. In addition, he coordinated and implemented telemedicine as a major component of the services in the Panhandle Region.

His educational background includes a BA degree from the University of New Mexico and MS degree from Howard University.

Kerry McDonald, CEO of VGTeL Inc., excitedly states, "I am impressed with Angel's practice operations experience. His start up and integration success will enable him to rapidly integrate the practices we purchase. He is a great addition to our team."

Angel Laporte, COO of VGTeL Inc., states that he is looking forward to this opportunity to contribute to the success of the company. He says that this opportunity will allow him to utilize his vast and deep experience. He is looking forward to starting with the great team at VGTeL.

