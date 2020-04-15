Alliance BioEnergy Plus, Inc. to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase Virtual Investor Conference 2020

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2020 / Alliance BioEnergy Plus (OTC PINK:ALLM), a Company with a revolutionary process that converts virtually any plant material into sugar and lignin for use in biofuels and bioplastics production, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2020 on Wednesday, April 22 at 5:40 PM EST. Chief Executive Officer Ben Slager will be hosting the presentation and answering questions from investors.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase Virtual Investor Conference 2020

Date: Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Time: 5:40 PM Eastern Time (2:40 PM Pacific Time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/34208

To find out more about Alliance go to our website at: www.Alliancebioe.com

If you would like to book 1on1 investor meetings with Alliance BioEnergy Plus, Inc., please make sure you are registered for the virtual event here: https://www.planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

1on1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted via private, secure video conference through the conference event platform.

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Schedule": https://www.planetmicrocapshowcase.com/presenting-companies.

About Alliance BioEnergy Plus

Alliance has developed an environmentally friendly revolutionary technology that can convert any cellulosic material - grasses, wood, paper, farm waste, yard waste, forestry products, nut shells, and the cellulosic portion of municipal solid waste - into biofuels and biodegradable bioplastics.

About Planet MicroCap Showcase

Planet MicroCap Showcase brings together promising companies with well-known and influential microcap, investors, fund managers and newsletter writers for three days of company presentations, one-on-one meetings, and networking.

Contact:

Name: Ben Slager

Phone: 561-717-0571

Address: 3710 Buckeye Street, Suite 120, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

Email: Ben.Slager@alliancebioe.com

