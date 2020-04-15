Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Aktie kurz vor Ausbruch! Wann fliegt der Deckel weg?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JNLV ISIN: CA46604F1099 Ticker-Symbol: 1R3 
Stuttgart
15.04.20
08:04 Uhr
0,140 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IZOTROPIC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IZOTROPIC CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1390,17315:28
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
IZOTROPIC
IZOTROPIC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
IZOTROPIC CORPORATION0,1400,00 %