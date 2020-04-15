Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2020) - Izotropic Corporation (CSE: IZO) (OTC Pink: IZOZF) (FSE: 1R3) ("Izotropic" or the "Company") Izotropic Corporation is pleased to announce the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued U. S. Patent No. 10,548,549, entitled "Measuring Breast Density Using Breast Computed Tomography" for a 20-year term, expiring in 2037. This patent covers the use of the Company's Breast CT Imaging System to measure breast density.

Principal Founder and Director Dr. John Boone states, "An accurate assessment of breast density is necessary to better understand a woman's risk for getting breast cancer. With two-dimensional mammography, the dense tissues in the breast tend to overlap each other, preventing the radiologist from making an accurate assessment of breast density. With truly 3D breast computed tomography, the glandular areas on each of the thin CT images can be assessed using a computer algorithm. Summing all the glandular volumes for the entire breast CT study, allows a very accurate assessment of breast density. Because the computer algorithm can determine the glandular fraction of the breast quantitatively, the estimation of breast density using breast CT is more accurate and precise than the subjective values determined during radiologist interpretation of mammograms."

According to the National Cancer Institute, nearly half of all women age 40 and older who get mammograms are found to have dense breasts. Dense breast tissue appears white on a mammogram- so do suspicious lesions and tumors. The density of the tissue as well as the compression required for current standard mammography and tomosynthesis breast imaging could obscure abnormalities that may otherwise be further investigated if they were observed using these imaging modalities in non-dense breast tissue. Currently only a mammogram can diagnose and confirm breast density.

Given the prevalence of women with dense breast tissue and the limitations of mammography and tomosynthesis, the Company believes breast CT and its patented density measurement capability will not only revolutionize how breast density measurements will be taken in the future, but also how breast CT will contribute to the reduction of false-negative breast imaging results. With mammography, approximately 20% of breast cancers are missed that are present at the time of screening.

The market opportunity for breast imaging and cancer detection is growing. One study projects the breast imaging market will grow from an estimated 3.7B USD in 2020 to 5.4B USD by 2025 at a compound annual growth rate of 8.1%.

The Company also announces the issuance of 400,000 stock options. 200,000 stock options to the Company's Investor Relations Manager and 200,000 stock options to a new Consultant. 250,000 stock options are being cancelled that were previously issued to Consultants.

All stock options are issued at an exercise price of $0.235 per share for a 2- year term, expiring at the close of business on April 13, 2022. The options vest immediately.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Robert Thast, Chief Executive Officer

About Izotropic Corp.



Izotropic Corporation and its wholly owned U.S. operating subsidiary, Izotropic Imaging Corp. have been established to commercialize the next generation of breast imaging technology for early diagnosis of breast cancer. The Izotropic Breast CT Imaging System produces high resolution breast images in 3D. A single 10 second breast CT scan acquires approximately 500 images, without painful breast compression, providing radiologists with fully 3D viewing of the scanned breast. Mammography scanning requires compression of the breast between 2 imaging plates, resulting in 2D images.

The Company has the exclusive license from the University of California, Davis (UC Davis) to commercialize the technology developed by principal founder and Company director Dr. John M. Boone and researchers at UC Davis. The license includes all intellectual property, trade secrets, patents and patent-pending applications that are the foundation of the Company's breast CT imaging platform.

Approximately $20 million in research funding and over 15 years of research and development have been invested in developing this groundbreaking breast CT imaging technology. Research includes a current, fully funded $2.9M U.S. clinical trial at UC Davis Medical Center.

The Company founders believe that this technology will be a disruptive entry to the market, overcoming many of the challenges faced by existing breast imaging modalities.

Phone: 1-833-IZOCORP

Email: info@izocorp.com

Website: izocorp.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54465