Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, announces the completion of its FREE downloadable resource that explains how the COVID-19 crisis has impacted the US oil and gas industry

What's in it for you?

Understand the short-term disruptions impacting the US oil and gas industry

Analyze the long-term implications of COVID-19 on the oil and gas industry

Gain insights on how the US oil and gas industry must respond to the COVID-19 crisis

The COVID-19 crisis is posing a significant risk for those operating in the US oil and gas industry.

The COVID-19 crisis has given rise to several unique challenges across industries, and the US oil and gas industry is no exception. Notably, the outbreak has resulted in a plunge in oil and gas prices, diminished demand for oil, and a production slump. As we move forward, thriving in the 'new normal' requires oil and gas companies to face three headwinds- coping with the decline in oil prices, a low demand scenario, and the need to drive margins manage debt obligations.

Considering the ongoing disruptions, its high time oil and gas companies in the US take corrective measures and focus on overhauling their business models and supply chain strategies to thrive in the 'new reality'.

According to Quantzig's analytics experts, "While the extent of COVID-19's disruption to the global oil and gas supply chains and the industry as a whole hint at a paradigm shift, it already presents bigger opportunities for those who are well-prepared to thrive in the new reality

Responding to the COVID-19 Crisis: Steps to Consider

Develop business continuity plans and the potential impact of continuing with normal operations

Automate processes and minimize manual tasks

Plan for a supply chain overhaul and identify alternative suppliers

Focus on mergers and acquisitions

To help navigate the crisis, a holistic business support package for businesses can cover various aspects of a business including supply chain, financial reporting, and crisis management.

As business leaders and policymakers navigate the crisis, they find themselves in uncharted territory fraught with challenges and unique disruptions. Though much has been written about the best practices and policies adopted by oil and gas companies across the globe. Considering the current situation in the United States, it's not easy to contain the pandemic and US oil and gas companies are forced to face the brunt of the crisis whilst they try to ensure business continuity.

