The debt-saddled developer secured $125 million on a three-year basis from China Construction Bank which will help towards the $271 million it owes investors by the end of July.Heavily indebted Chinese state-controlled solar developer Panda Green opened US$150 million of new credit lines a day before announcing huge losses for 2019. State-owned lender China Construction Bank opened new US$125 million and US$25 million credit lines according to a stock market announcement made by Hong Kong-listed developer Panda Green on Thursday. The company, which is more than 74% state-owned after a HK$1.79 ...

