Fulfilment industry leader's collaborative mobile robot Chuck recognized twice for "incomparable functionality" in renowned international design competition

6 River Systems, Inc. (6RS), part of leading global commerce company Shopify Inc., today announced that its collaborative mobile robot, Chuck, has been honoured with two Red Dot Awards for Product Design. Chuck was lauded in the Smart Products metacategory and Product Design for Robotics category for its best-in-class industrial design. This highly-regarded design recognition from Red Dot further establishes that Chuck is the most configurable collaborative mobile robot and flexible automation solution in the logistics industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200415005438/en/

6 River Systems' collaborative mobile robot Chuck honoured with two Red Dot Awards for Product Design (Photo: Business Wire)

"These awards are recognition of what we've known all along," says Chris Cacioppo, Chief Technology Officer, 6RS. "Chuck is not only the best collaborative robot for fulfilment operations, it's an integral part of an industry-changing, cloud-based wall-to-wall fulfilment solution that empowers warehouses to solve some of their greatest challenges."

Chuck uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to help warehouse associates work faster. It leads associates through their work zones to help them minimize walking, stay on task and work more efficiently. Chuck can be used in all put-away, picking, counting, replenishment and sorting tasks without the need for changes to an operation's infrastructure. It is configurable up to six levels to accommodate three times the workspace and twice the weight of any competitive offering.

6RS' team of engineers, programmers and partners designed Chuck to resemble other widely standardized, proven and easily-recognizable tools we use in everyday life. Chuck resembles an automobile and uses familiar touch-screen controls, RF technology and put-to-light cues. Chuck's engaging design and easy-to-use interface enables new associates to reach performance standards in minutes.

"The winners of the Red Dot Award have proved that they have created excellent products worthy of winning an award. The products won over the jury not only through their aesthetic, but also thanks to their incomparable functionality. With their designs, the award winners are setting new standards in their industry. I wish to congratulate them most sincerely on their success," said Professor Dr. Peter Zec, founder and CEO of Red Dot.

The Red Dot Award: Product Design offers designers and manufacturers from all over the world a platform for assessing their products. In 2020, designers and companies from 60 countries entered more than 6,500 products in the competition across 49 categories. The Smart Product metacategory looked at entries across industries, and the organization remarks that winning proves "[the product] successfully achieves the complex interaction between humans and technology in the age of Industry 4.0 and the Internet of Things."

On June 22, 2020, Chuck will be added to the exhibition "Design on Stage" in the Red Dot Design Museum Essen, where all of the award-winning products will be on show. From that date, the winning product from 6 River Systems will also be presented in the online exhibition on the Red Dot website. The Red Dot Design Yearbook 2020/2021 will be available in July 2020.

To learn more about 6 River Systems and Chuck, please visit www.6river.com.

About 6 River Systems, Inc.

Founded in Waltham, Mass. in 2015, 6 River Systems is a leading collaborative mobile robotics fulfilment solution provider and part of global commerce company Shopify Inc. Founders Jerome Dubois and Rylan Hamilton were previously executives at Kiva Systems (now Amazon Robotics). The 6 River Systems solution is operating in more than 20 facilities in the U.S., Canada and Europe, fulfilling millions of units each week for companies including Lockheed Martin, CSAT Solutions, ACT Fulfillment, DHL, XPO Logistics, and Office Depot. To learn about 6 River Systems and its wall-to-wall fulfilment solution, please visit www.6river.com.

About the Red Dot Design Award

In order to appraise the diversity in the field of design in a professional manner, the Red Dot Design Award breaks down into the three disciplines of Red Dot Award: Product Design, Red Dot Award: Brands Communication Design and Red Dot Award: Design Concept. With more than 18,000 entries, the Red Dot Award is one of the world's largest design competitions. In 1955, a jury convened for the first time to assess the best designs of the day. In the 1990s, Red Dot CEO Professor Dr. Peter Zec developed the name and brand of the award. Ever since, the sought-after distinction "Red Dot" has been the revered international seal of outstanding design quality. The award winners are presented in the yearbooks, museums and online. More information is available at www.red-dot.de.

