The Canton Fair Goes Online for the First Time in 63 Years

GUANGZHOU, China, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) will launch its 127th edition online in mid-June in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"After more than six decades of unremitting efforts, the Canton Fair has become China's largest comprehensive international trade fair with the longest history, most commodities and customers and the best trading results," said Ren Hongbin, Assistant Minister of Commerce. "The 127th Canton Fair is proposed to take place online in lieu of a physical exhibition. This is both a pragmatic response to the COVID-19 pandemic and a major initiative for innovative development."

As an integral part of the world's economy, China strives to maintain the stability of global industrial and supply chain while a majority of factories and companies have now resumed normal business operations. Canton Fair is committed to boost unfettered trade with its global partners. The first virtual Canton Fair will create an online international trade platform of quality and specialty products that covers 16 major export categories, such as home appliances, consumer goods, textiles, medical and health care.

Powered by advanced information technology, the Canton Fair will provide around-the-clock online services for product promotion, matchmaking and business negotiations, enabling both Chinese and international businesses to place orders remotely.

In addition, the Canton Fair will set up a cross-border e-commerce zone to explore new possibilities for efficient international trade and promote a batch of cross-border e-commerce brand enterprises. The fair will also provide live stream services for exhibitors to promote their products to buyers via custom live channels. The live stream will run 24/7 and will allow either face-to-face negotiation or mass marketing promotion to audiences.

"We will actively mobilize all forces, improve technical levels, expand the scope of favored enterprises, improve supporting services, and enhance the online experience of all enterprises. We vow to hold an especially wonderful 'online Canton Fair' with special significance through special measures in this unprecedented time. We welcome you to pay attention to the fair at that time," said Li Xingqian, Director of the Department of Foreign Trade of the Ministry of Commerce.

