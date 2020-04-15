Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Aktie kurz vor Ausbruch! Wann fliegt der Deckel weg?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.04.2020 | 16:46
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, April 15

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Headline: Declaration of Quarterly Interim Dividends

The Directors have declared fourth quarterly interim dividends for the year ending 31 May 2020 as follows. These dividends are payable on 15 May 2020 to shareholders on the register on 24 April 2020. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 23 April 2020.

Share classDividend Amount
UK Equity Shares2.1p
Global Equity Income Shares2.4p
Managed Liquidity Shares0.8p
Balanced Risk Allocation Sharesnil

Given the current uncertainty of future income flows the Directors have not set dividend targets for the year to 31 May 2021.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
15 April 2020

© 2020 PR Newswire