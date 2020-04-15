Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Headline: Declaration of Quarterly Interim Dividends

The Directors have declared fourth quarterly interim dividends for the year ending 31 May 2020 as follows. These dividends are payable on 15 May 2020 to shareholders on the register on 24 April 2020. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 23 April 2020.

Share class Dividend Amount UK Equity Shares 2.1p Global Equity Income Shares 2.4p Managed Liquidity Shares 0.8p Balanced Risk Allocation Shares nil

Given the current uncertainty of future income flows the Directors have not set dividend targets for the year to 31 May 2021.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

15 April 2020