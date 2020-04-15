RIWI Corp.: RIWI to Speak at the Planet MicroCap Showcase Virtual Investor Conference, April 21 and 22

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2020 / RIWI Corp. (CSE:RIW) (OTC:RWCRF) (the "Company" or "RIWI"), a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm, announces it will be speaking at the Planet MicroCap Showcase Virtual Investor Conference on April 21 and 22. Neil Seeman, RIWI's Chief Executive Officer, was selected to be a speaker on the "Best Canadian Non-Resource MicroCap Ideas During Coronavirus Crisis" panel, hosted by Paul Andreola, Founder and Editor of Small Cap Discoveries, on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

To access the virtual panel live, please use the following information:

Date: Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Time: 3:30 pm Eastern time

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/34220

In addition to the panel, RIWI will present on April 22, 2020. Concurrently with RIWI's presentation, the updated investor slide deck will be accessible on the "Investors" page RIWI's website, located at:

https://riwi.com/investor-info

To access RIWI's presentation live, please use the following information:

Date: Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Time: 9:40 am Eastern time

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/34142

In order to listen to the above webcasts, you will need to provide your contact information to Planet MicroCap Showcase. For information about the event or to register, please visit:

https://www.planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

About RIWI

RIWI is a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm. On a monthly or annual subscription basis, RIWI offers its clients tracking surveys, continuous risk monitoring, predictive analytics and ad effectiveness tests in all countries - without collecting any personally identifiable data. https://riwi.com

About Planet MicroCap Showcase

Planet MicroCap Showcase brings together promising companies with well-known and influential microcap, investors, fund managers and newsletter writers for three days of company presentations, one-on-one meetings, and networking.

RIWI CORP.

Signed: "Neil Seeman"

Neil Seeman, Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

Daniel Im, Chief Financial Officer

danielim@riwi.com | +1-416-205-9984 ext. 2

