PureVPN Introduces a Risk-free 7-Day Trial to Counter Cyber Threats

Hong Kong based VPN provider - PureVPN has rolled out a 7-days Premium trial that offers users top-notch security, unlimited bandwidth, 10 multi-logins and a range of other advanced security and privacy features.

HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2020 / The office culture dynamics have changed quite a lot over the last few years. The concept of remote working has emerged aggressively and employers are deploying this concept to enhance employee productivity as well as to promote flexibility in their work culture. According to a survey conducted by Flexjobs and Global Workplace Analytics, in the last five years, there has been a 44% growth in remote working.

Of late, the global health crisis in the form of the COVID-19 pandemic has further triggered the concept of Work from Home. In a scenario, where governments across the world are imposing strict lockdowns and compelling citizens to stay at home, more people are working from their homes. While it is a critical measure that needs to be applied to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, it also poses potential risks of cyber threat actors trying to attack vulnerable home Internet networks. This essentially poses the risk of data theft, both personal and work related which can cause damages beyond one's comprehension.

To counter this potential risk, internet users across the globe are resorting to VPN services to try and stay shielded from cyber threats by maintaining anonymity. A VPN encrypts all internet communications flowing in and out of a home network to make them impenetrable for data snoopers. However, using a basic or free VPN service might not be enough to keep these highly skilled cyber attackers at bay. In order to provide peace of mind to netizens all around the world, PureVPN is now offering a premium trial for new users to enjoy full access for 7-days and then decide if they wish to make a longer commitment.

About PureVPN

PureVPN is a Hong Kong based VPN Provider that is well known for its speed, security, and reliability. It has more than 3 million users across the world. It operates a completely self-managed network with 2000+ servers across in 180+ locations. Moreover, it is one of the very few VPN providers with a certified no-log policy by an independent information systems auditor.

PureVPN has introduced a 7-day premium trial plan, aimed to offer users with top-notch security features along with a number of other benefits. It is important to note here that, while almost all VPN services claim to be very efficient, not all are up to the mark and robust enough to counter cyber threats. In this aspect, PureVPN has proved itself over and over again, and hundreds of positive customer reviews on its official website are a testimony to its high-quality VPN service.

PureVPN Premium 7-Day Trial

As a part of the Premium 7-Day Trial, PureVPN will offer you the following benefits:

2000+ VPN servers placed in 180+ locations

More than 300,000 anonymous IP addresses

AES 256-bit encryption

Unlimited bandwidth

Split Tunneling

Internet kill switch

Compatibility with almost all devices and OS

Extended multi-logins from 5 to 10 with 1 PureVPN account

24/7 customer support

With a combination of all these features, PureVPN allows you to use the Internet with complete privacy and anonymity - no matter which part of the world you are in.

Apart from these, premium users can also enable themselves to send 12 monthly accounts to anyone they choose as a part of the B1G12 offer. The 7-day trial also comes with a "cancel any time" policy. If a user wishes to opt out, they can cancel the trial any time within the period of 7-days and get a full refund. However, if the user wishes to continue with the service, they would auto-recur for an annual plan. As of now, PureVPN is offering its premium yearly plan at a 47% discount.

Official Website: https://www.purevpn.com/



Media Details

Name: Saad Rana

Company: PureVPN

Email: saad.rana@purevpn.com

Website: https://www.purevpn.com

SOURCE: PureVPN

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/585223/PureVPN-Introduces-a-Risk-free-7-Day-Trial-to-Counter-Cyber-Threats