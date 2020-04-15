Regulatory News:

As Board of Directors of Care Homes 1 Limited, we would like to inform that as a result of the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic and the disruption it caused to the day-to-day activities of the Company and the audit process, the publication of the annual financial statement of Care Homes 1 Limited will be delayed until 30th June 2020.

Board of Directors of Care Homes 1 Limited:

Luke Roberts

Keith Pereira