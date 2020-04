In 2020 Q1 volume of loans issued amounted to EUR 4.91M and, compared to 2019 Q1 grew by 9%. Payment initiation service (PIS) continued to grow. In 2020 Q1, the company performed over 1.25 M transactions, compared to 734 K transactions in 2019 Q1. Transaction volume increased by 70%. You can find more information in the attached report. Andrius Ladauskas CFO E-mail: andrius.ladauskas@neofinance.lt Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=769774