Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 March 2020
PR Newswire
London, April 15
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC
Legal Entity Identifier: 213800NN4ZKX2LG1GQ40
15 April 2020
Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 March 2020
The Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC Fact Sheet as at 31 March 2020 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, https://www.finsburygt.com/.
ENDS
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 3170 8732
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de