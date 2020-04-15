Ganapati plc - Shareholder approval to delist

("Ganapati Plc" or the "Company")

Shareholder Approval and Delisting

"Ganapati Plc" or the "Group" or the "Company"

Further to the announcement on 1stApril 2020, the Directors of Ganapati Plc wish to inform the market that they have received an irrevocable vote in favour of the proposed delisting from the AQSE Growth Market from the majority shareholder of 78.1%.

The Company has informed the AQSE Exchange of the shareholder approval and the shares will be delisted in accordance to the AQSE Growth Market rule 77 section D by 15thMay 2020.

Contacts:

Ganapati Plc

Tony Drury, Chairman

Telephone: 07973 737284

Juliet Adelstein, Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 07493762929