Mittwoch, 15.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Aktie kurz vor Ausbruch! Wann fliegt der Deckel weg?
PR Newswire
15.04.2020 | 17:58
78 Leser
Ganapati plc - Shareholder approval to delist

PR Newswire

London, April 15

("Ganapati Plc" or the "Company")

Shareholder Approval and Delisting

"Ganapati Plc" or the "Group" or the "Company"

Further to the announcement on 1stApril 2020, the Directors of Ganapati Plc wish to inform the market that they have received an irrevocable vote in favour of the proposed delisting from the AQSE Growth Market from the majority shareholder of 78.1%.

The Company has informed the AQSE Exchange of the shareholder approval and the shares will be delisted in accordance to the AQSE Growth Market rule 77 section D by 15thMay 2020.

Contacts:

Ganapati Plc
Tony Drury, Chairman
Telephone: 07973 737284

Juliet Adelstein, Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: 07493762929

