The Diverse Income Trust plc



It is announced that at the close of business on 14 April 2020, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Miton Asset Management Limited, is:



With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:



Including current period revenue to 14 April 2020 82.44p per ordinary share



Excluding current period revenue 81.61p per ordinary share







15 April 2020



Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45