Mittwoch, 15.04.2020
15.04.2020 | 18:12
THERANEXUS: DECLARATION OF TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS

Lyon, April 15, 2020 - Theranexus, a biopharmaceutical company innovating in the treatment of neurological diseases and pioneer in the development of drug candidates modulating the interaction between neurons and glial cells, publishes the total number of shares and voting rights forming its share capital ( In accordance with Article L. 233-8 II of the Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulation) as of March 31, 2020.

DateTotal of outstanding sharesTheoretical voting rights
March 31, 20203 622 4134 920 863

ABOUT THERANEXUS


Theranexus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that emerged from the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) in 2013. It develops drug candidates for the treatment of nervous system diseases. Theranexus identified the key role played by non-neuronal cells (also known as "glial cells") in the body's response to psychotropic drugs (which target the neurons). The company is a pioneer in the design and development of drug candidates affecting the interaction between neurons and glial cells. The unique, patented technology used by Theranexus is designed to improve the efficacy of psychotropic drugs already approved and on the market, by combining them with a glial cell modulator. This strategy of combining its innovations with registered drugs means Theranexus can significantly reduce development time and costs and considerably increase the chance of its drugs reaching the market.
The proprietary, adaptable Theranexus platform can generate different proprietary drug candidates offering high added-value for multiple indications.
Theranexus is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (FR0013286259- ALTHX).
More information at: www.theranexus.com

Contacts

THERANEXUS
Thierry Lambert
Financial and Administrative Director
investisseurs@theranexus.fr

FP2COM
Florence Portejoie
Media Relations
+ 33 (0)6 07 76 82 83
fportejoie@fp2com.fr

ACTUS finance & communication
Caroline Lesage
Investor Relations
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 79
theranexus@actus.fr
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yWdslMicYprJnptsaplubGiXmmyVxWWYaWfGx2NxYpucaGqVlGpnbZWYZm9jnmxs
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-62976-theranexus_pr_ddv_31032020.pdf

