THERANEXUS: DECLARATION OF TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS

Lyon, April 15, 2020 - Theranexus, a biopharmaceutical company innovating in the treatment of neurological diseases and pioneer in the development of drug candidates modulating the interaction between neurons and glial cells, publishes the total number of shares and voting rights forming its share capital ( In accordance with Article L. 233-8 II of the Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulation) as of March 31, 2020.
|Date
|Total of outstanding shares
|Theoretical voting rights
|March 31, 2020
|3 622 413
|4 920 863
|Contacts
THERANEXUS
Thierry Lambert
Financial and Administrative Director
investisseurs@theranexus.fr
FP2COM
Florence Portejoie
Media Relations
+ 33 (0)6 07 76 82 83
fportejoie@fp2com.fr
|
ACTUS finance & communication
Caroline Lesage
Investor Relations
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 79
theranexus@actus.fr
