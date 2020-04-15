The disposable icepacks market in North America is expected to grow by USD 72.11 million during 2020-2024 according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Manufacturers in the food and beverage industry prefer environment-friendly or biodegradable food packaging solutions such as disposable icepacks. The demand for disposable icepacks has increased considerably as they offer heat, humidity, and gas resistance, and also provide an aroma barrier. In addition, these icepacks cannot be punctured easily and display high tensile strength, durability, and chemical resistance. The growing preference of consumers for packaged, ready-to-eat, and microwaveable products in the US and Canada is expected to further accelerate the growth of disposable icepacks market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increasing adoption of eco-friendly icepacks will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Disposable Icepacks Market in North America: Increasing Adoption Of Eco-friendly Icepacks

Growing concerns around the rising carbon footprint and environmental degradation has encouraged manufacturers to focus on using biopolymer-based plastics instead of conventional plastics to manufacture disposable icepacks. The growing use of bio-based plastics over petroleum-based resins is anticipated to lead to a significant reduction in volatile emissions and carbon footprint. Furthermore, corporates are also taking initiatives to increase the use of biodegradable packaging for the manufacture of eco-friendly icepacks. Thus, with the increasing demand for eco-friendly icepacks, the disposable icepacks market in North America is expected to witness continuous growth during the forecast period.

"Rising presence of major disposable icepack manufacturers in North America, growing demand in treating sports injuries, and increasing trade of meat products are some other factors that are expected to boost the disposable icepacks market growth in North America during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Disposable Icepacks Market in North America: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the disposable icepacks market by application (food and beverage, medical and healthcare, and chemicals), product (dry-ice based and gel-based), and geographic landscape (the US, Canada, and Mexico).

The US was the largest market for disposable ice packs in 2019, and the region will continue to offer maximum growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as rising demand from the medical and healthcare sector, increasing demand for fresh food, and the presence of several primary vendors in the US are contributing to the disposable ice packs market growth in this region.

