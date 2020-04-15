The Leadership Development Group Offers Expert Support To Address COVID-19 Leadership Challenges

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2020 / The Leadership Development Group (TLD Group) has mobilized their global health ecosystem leadership coaches and consultants to support those on the frontlines of COVID-19. As people around the world grapple with the ambiguity and uncertain impact of the global pandemic, leaders, especially those within the health ecosystem, are being asked to step up to the plate in ways previously unimagined. In this new environment, leaders are making complex decisions on a minute by minute basis to keep their workforce and communities safe, while also trying to maintain a laser-beam focus on delivering highly efficient and effective services in the context of spiked demand and limited resources.

"We believe that strong leadership is a critical factor to successfully navigate the uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. We take our role supporting leaders, teams, and organizations very seriously. For this reason, we have curated a global cadre of leadership coaches and health ecosystem leadership experts to support healthcare leaders, operational executives, and those on the frontline with the specific challenges of leading during this time of uncertainty," said Tracy Duberman, PhD, President and CEO of TLD Group. "We have adapted our solutions to be available during expanded hours, 100% virtually, and on-demand in key leadership areas.

Special leadership support is being offered to address the specific challenges associated with COVID-19, such as Leading in Times of Crisis, Maintaining Focus and Balance, Breathing and Mindfulness Practices, Executing Under Pressure, Leading Virtual Teams, Making High-Quality Decisions in Uncertain Conditions, Navigating Team Members' Anxiety and Fear, Maintaining Morale in the Face of Change, and many more. Brief bios of select faculty are listed below. Full access to our global faculty can be found here.

Deb Elbaum, MD, PCC - Dr. Elbaum is a Harvard and University of Pennsylvania trained physician and executive coach whose approach combines neuroscience, embodied leadership, and measurable action planning.

- Dr. Elbaum is a Harvard and University of Pennsylvania trained physician and executive coach whose approach combines neuroscience, embodied leadership, and measurable action planning. Karen Doyle Grossman, MA - Karen's career has focused on enabling the genius of local communities to thrive in the wake of natural disasters, complex emergencies, and war.

- Karen's career has focused on enabling the genius of local communities to thrive in the wake of natural disasters, complex emergencies, and war. Liz Keever, MA - Liz was a pioneer designer of virtual team development programs for IBM. Her deep experience in the virtual development arena and expertise designing and delivering development workshops virtually has transformed leadership and teambuilding programs across boundaries.

- Liz was a pioneer designer of virtual team development programs for IBM. Her deep experience in the virtual development arena and expertise designing and delivering development workshops virtually has transformed leadership and teambuilding programs across boundaries. Andrew Lawson, MD, FACEP, ACC, BCC, CPCC - Dr. Lawson is a Stanford-trained, board-certified physician and a professionally trained, boarded, and certified executive coach, educator, consultant, quality assurance and risk management director, and recognized speaker.

- Dr. Lawson is a Stanford-trained, board-certified physician and a professionally trained, boarded, and certified executive coach, educator, consultant, quality assurance and risk management director, and recognized speaker. Richard D. Massimilian, MBA - Dick operates from a pragmatic, optimistic point of view. He neither minimizes current threats nor denies the need to prepare for worst-case scenarios, while simultaneously demonstrating that in any situation, there are opportunities.

Dick operates from a pragmatic, optimistic point of view. He neither minimizes current threats nor denies the need to prepare for worst-case scenarios, while simultaneously demonstrating that in any situation, there are opportunities. Robert E. Simpson, Jr., DSW, MPH - As the former CEO of an historic psychiatric hospital, Dr. Simpson knows well the challenges of guiding employees, state legislatures, as well as business, political, regional and national leaders through critical strategic decisions in a time of acute crisis.

The Leadership Development Group (TLD Group) is a global talent development consulting firm for leaders, teams and organizations across the health ecosystem -- including providers, payers, and pharmaceutical companies. Solutions include executive, physician, clinical, and R&D leadership assessment and coaching, organizational development consulting, and group leadership academies, designed to engage and empower leaders to take on the myriad challenges facing the industry and position their organizations for success. TLD Group's worldwide faculty of over 400 organizational development practitioners, academicians, coaches, and consultants with deep expertise across the health industry offer targeted insights and deliver highly impactful results. For more information on developing customized leadership program, visit https://tldgroupinc.com/our-solutions/leadership-development/.

For further information, contact:

Amy Riemer, Media Relations

978-475-4441 (office) or 978-502-4895 (cell)

amy@riemercommunications.com

SOURCE: The Leadership Development Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/585249/The-Leadership-Development-Group-Offers-Expert-Support-To-Address-COVID-19-Leadership-Challenges