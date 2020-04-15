Technavio has been monitoring the smart connected baby monitors market and it is poised to grow by USD 118.96 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 23% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200415005505/en/

Technavio has announced the latest market research report titled Global Smart Connected Baby Monitors Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please request latest free sample report on COVID-19 impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. iBaby Labs, Lenovo, NETGEAR, Summer Infant, and VTech Holdings are some of the major market participants. The innovation in technology will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Innovation in technology has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Smart Connected Baby Monitors Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Smart connected baby monitors market is segmented as below:

Product Audio And Video Monitors Audio Monitors

Distribution Channel Offline Online

End-user Residential Commercial

Geographic Landscape The Americas APAC EMEA



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30528

Smart Connected Baby Monitors Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our smart connected baby monitors market report covers the following areas:

Smart Connected Baby Monitors Market Size

Smart Connected Baby Monitors Market Trends

Smart Connected Baby Monitors Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increase in the availability of multifunctional products as one of the prime reasons driving the smart connected baby monitors market growth during the next few years.

Smart Connected Baby Monitors Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the smart connected baby monitors market, including some of the vendors such as iBaby Labs, Lenovo, NETGEAR, Summer Infant, and VTech Holdings. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the smart connected baby monitors market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Smart Connected Baby Monitors Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist smart connected baby monitors market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the smart connected baby monitors market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the smart connected baby monitors market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart connected baby monitors market vendors

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Residential Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Commercial Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Market segmentation by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Offline Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Online Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Audio and video monitors Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Audio monitors Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 10: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Americas Market size and forecast 2018-2023

EMEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increase in availability of multifunctional products

Vendors adopting distribution channel expansion strategies

Increase in adoption of IoT

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

iBaby Labs

Lenovo

NETGEAR

Summer Infant

VTech Holdings

PART 15: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200415005505/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/