Technavio has been monitoring the smart connected baby monitors market and it is poised to grow by USD 118.96 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 23% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. iBaby Labs, Lenovo, NETGEAR, Summer Infant, and VTech Holdings are some of the major market participants. The innovation in technology will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Innovation in technology has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Smart Connected Baby Monitors Market 2019-2023: Segmentation
Smart connected baby monitors market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Audio And Video Monitors
- Audio Monitors
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- End-user
- Residential
- Commercial
- Geographic Landscape
- The Americas
- APAC
- EMEA
Smart Connected Baby Monitors Market 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our smart connected baby monitors market report covers the following areas:
- Smart Connected Baby Monitors Market Size
- Smart Connected Baby Monitors Market Trends
- Smart Connected Baby Monitors Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies increase in the availability of multifunctional products as one of the prime reasons driving the smart connected baby monitors market growth during the next few years.
Smart Connected Baby Monitors Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the smart connected baby monitors market, including some of the vendors such as iBaby Labs, Lenovo, NETGEAR, Summer Infant, and VTech Holdings. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the smart connected baby monitors market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Smart Connected Baby Monitors Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
- Detailed information on factors that will assist smart connected baby monitors market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the smart connected baby monitors market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the smart connected baby monitors market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart connected baby monitors market vendors
Table Of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Preface
- 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Market segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Residential Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Commercial Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Market segmentation by distribution channel
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Offline Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Online Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Audio and video monitors Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Audio monitors Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 10: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Americas Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- EMEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increase in availability of multifunctional products
- Vendors adopting distribution channel expansion strategies
- Increase in adoption of IoT
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- iBaby Labs
- Lenovo
- NETGEAR
- Summer Infant
- VTech Holdings
PART 15: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
