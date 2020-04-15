Bank of America Corporation (the "Corporation") informed its securities holders that it has filed a Current Report on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on April 15, 2020, announcing financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, reporting first quarter net income of $4.0 billion, or $0.40 per diluted share.

Q1-20 Financial Highlights1

Net income of $4.0 billion, or $0.40 per diluted share, includes higher provision expense for COVID-19 related reserve build Pretax income declined 48% to $4.5 billion Pretax, pre-provision income down 5% to $9.3 billion 2



Provision for credit losses increased $4.8 billion, driven by a $3.6 billion reserve build 2

Revenue, net of interest expense, decreased 1% to $22.8 billion Net interest income (NII) declined 2% to $12.1 billion, driven by lower interest rates, partially offset by loan and deposit growth Noninterest income rose slightly to $10.6 billion



Noninterest expense increased 2% to $13.5 billion, reflecting investments in the franchise; efficiency ratio of 59%

Average loan and lease balances in the business segments rose $57 billion, or 6%, year-over-year to $954 billion Ending loan balances rose $68 billion, or 7%, since Q4-19 to $1.0 trillion



Average deposit balances rose $79.5 billion, or 6%, year-over-year to $1.4 trillion Ending deposit balances rose $149 billion, or 10%, since Q4-19 to $1.6 trillion



Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio declined slightly but remained strong at 10.8%

Q1-20 Business Segment Highlights1,3

Consumer Banking

Net income of $1.8 billion

Loans up 8% to $317 billion; deposits up 6% to $737 billion

Consumer investment assets up 1% to $212 billion, driven by flows of $22 billion since Q1-19, largely offset by market performance

Extended $2.4 billion in credit to small business clients, up 11%

Client Support Actions: Received 279,000 small business loan applications through April 8 under the Paycheck Protection Program, totaling $43 billion Nearly 1 million payment deferral through April 8



Global Wealth and Investment Management

Net income of $866 million

Client balances of $2.7 trillion, reflecting market declines partially offset by higher loan/deposit balances; AUM flows of $26 billion since Q1-19

Merrill added more than 7,500 net new households and Private Bank added more than 600 net new relationships

Client Support Actions: Double-digit increase in wealth management client outreach Merrill shifting 700 advisors to support CARES Act inquiries; Private Bank aligning advisor trainees and wealth management analysts to support CARES Act application processing



Global Banking

Net income of $136 million

Firmwide investment banking fees (excl. self-led) up 10% to $1.4 billion; No. 3 ranking in investment banking fees

Loans up 4% to $386 billion; deposits up 10% to $382 billion

Client Support Actions: Extended $67 billion in net funding to commercial and corporate clients since year-end 2019 across all business segments Raised $224 billion in capital on behalf of clients Over 13,000 hours of training completed by employees to ensure readiness to support clients impacted by COVID-19



Global Markets

Net income of $1.7 billion

Sales and trading revenue of $4.6 billion, including net debit valuation adjustments (DVA) gains of $300 million

Excluding net DVA, sales and trading revenue increased 22% to $4.3 billion FICC increased 13% to $2.7 billion Equities increased 39% to $1.7 billion



Client Support Actions: Seamlessly supported clients by providing liquidity and a strong and resilient trading platform during period of record-breaking market activity



Bank of America Corporation makes available all of its SEC filings on its website: http://investor.bankofamerica.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=71595&p=irol-irhome.

The SEC maintains a website that contains reports, proxy statements and other information regarding issuers that file electronically with the SEC. These materials may be obtained electronically by accessing the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. A copy of the document will also be available on the National Storage Mechanism's website at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

_______________________________________

1 Financial Highlights and Business Segment Highlights compare to the year-ago quarter unless noted. Loan and deposit balances are shown on an average basis unless noted.

2 Reserve build and pretax, pre-provision income (PTPI) represent non-GAAP financial measures.

3 The Corporation reports the results of operations of its four business segments and All Other on a fully-taxable equivalent (FTE) basis

