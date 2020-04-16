Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Aktie kurz vor Ausbruch! Wann fliegt der Deckel weg?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AGGY ISIN: CH0311864901 Ticker-Symbol: 19V 
Lang & Schwarz
15.04.20
22:30 Uhr
130,31 Euro
-0,76
-0,58 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
SMI MID
1-Jahres-Chart
VAT GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VAT GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
128,64131,9815.04.
111,65111,8015.04.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VAT GROUP
VAT GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VAT GROUP AG130,31-0,58 %