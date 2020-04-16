Strong topline growth in Q1 driven by continued semiconductor recovery; Outlook 2020 remains positive despite uncertainty related to COVID-19

Q1 2020 results

Demand recovery in semiconductor markets that began in the second half of 2019 drives Q1 growth in orders (+42%) and net sales (+14%) versus same period a year earlier; Global Service with all-time order intake record in Q1

Book-to-bill ratio of 1.3x and order backlog of CHF 150 million at quarter-end, 31% above year-end 2019

VAT's continued technology leadership generates new specification wins in line with expectations to support future market share gains

COVID-19 pandemic showed limited impact on Q1 business but uncertainty regarding full-year impact on supply chains and short-term demand remains

Outlook 2020 depends on duration of COVID-19 pandemic

Market recovery is expected to continue as semiconductor sector is designated system-critical in most markets

Strength of recovery will depend on duration of pandemic and broader macroeconomic developments

Focus on technology innovation, organizational flexibility and efficiency improvements expected to support improved performance as volumes recover

Guidance for Q2 2020

VAT expects net sales of CHF 150 - 160 million

VAT Group

in CHF million Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Change Order intake 181.3 127.8 +41.9% Net sales 145.5 127.7 +13.9% Mar 31, 2020 Mar 31, 2019 Change Order Backlog 150.6 113.5 +32.7%

Semiconductor demand continues upswing seen during second half of 2019

The market recovery that started in the second half of 2019, especially in the semiconductor sector, continued in the first quarter of 2020. Customers are spending more on technology upgrades, especially in logic and foundry, as well as in memory where large investments are going into the latest generation NAND technologies. As a result, order intake and net sales were up 42% to CHF 181 million and 14% to CHF 146 million, respectively, in line with the company's previously published guidance. VAT's order backlog was almost 32% higher at the end of the first quarter compared with the end of 2019, the result of the very positive book-to-bill ratio of 1.3x in the first quarter.

The impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic on VAT's orders and net sales was limited in the first quarter of 2020. Very early in the pandemic, the company, , has rigorously enforced local health and safety guidelines and regulations, such as physical distancing, hygiene precautions and home office arrangements, across all of its facilities to ensure the well-being of employees, suppliers and customers. Local restrictions on the operation of businesses in California and Malaysia led to a temporary halt in the company's operations in those locations near the end of the quarter. However, governments and regulators in many countries have since designated the semiconductor industry and its suppliers as system-critical. As a result, VAT has received exemptions from those shutdown orders and is operating at normal capacity in Switzerland and with reduced staff in the US and Malaysia.

Higher orders in all three segments versus weak Q1 2019

Demand improved across all of VAT's businesses in the first quarter of 2020 compared with the same period in 2019, when the company's main markets, and especially the semiconductor sector, were experiencing a cyclical downturn.

The Valves segment reported an order increase of 50% to CHF 147 million in the first quarter and net sales grew to CHF 177 million, an increase of 22% compared with the same period a year earlier. The Global Service segment increased orders by 14% to CHF 31 million, while net sales declined by 9% to CHF 25 million, the result of the weaker order intake in the second half of 2019. Orders in the Industry segment rose to CHF 4 million, a 41% increase over the very low levels a year ago. Net sales declined by 12% to CHF 4 million, also reflecting the lower orders received in 2019.

Valves

Demand increased for the Valves segment, driven mainly by increased customer investments in new fabrication technologies and equipment needed to manufacture the latest generation of high-performance semiconductors and displays. As a result, orders and net sales were up in both the Semiconductors and Display & Solar business units versus a year ago. Semiconductors again recorded a number of significant specification wins, reflecting VAT's technology leadership position among leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). In Display & Solar, the company shipped control valves for qualification at key OEM display customers in Asia from its plant in Penang, Malaysia and signed a frame contract to provide valves to a leading supplier of OLED technology used in high-resolution applications such as OLED-based mobile devices and ultra-high definition TV. Demand was lower in the solar sector as the Chinese markets were impacted by the COVID-19 shutdowns. Orders and net sales were lower in General Vacuum as stronger demand in the space simulation and scientific research areas was more than offset by weaker industrial demand.

Global Services

Orders in the Global Services segment reached a record level in the first quarter on a combination of the launch of new VAT service products and solutions in 2019 and the re-stocking by customers of consumable spare parts. Upgrade and retrofit activities also remained strong, although there have been some installation delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Net sales declined, reflecting lower orders in the second half of 2019 related to the timing of retrofit and service projects and a slowdown in maintenance activities especially in Asia.

Industry

Industry segment orders increased sharply from the very low levels of the first quarter a year ago. Net sales were lower, however, reflecting the relatively slow introduction in the automotive industry of the latest generation of high-efficiency fuel injection systems, for which VAT is a key supplier of pressure diaphragm cells.

Continued focus on operational excellence and organizational flexibility

VAT continued to drive operational improvements in the first quarter aimed at speeding up the business, improving quality and supporting profitability and cash flow. Measures included the ongoing integration of enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems across all of the company's facilities and sharpening the focus of VAT's research and development capabilities. At the beginning of April, the company also announced the appointment of Thomas Berden as Chief Operating Officer, effective October 1, 2020. Dr. Berden will join the company from Sweden-based industrial bearings manufacturer SKF.

Outlook 2020 remains positive despite uncertainty related to COVID-19

The medium-term growth drivers for VAT remain firmly in place, based on the Internet of Things, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and other digitalization trends. Vacuum-based production processes continue to gain importance in a variety of industries, while the outlook for the solar photovoltaic market remains positive, based on improving energy efficiency and cost competitiveness.

For 2020, VAT continues to expect a return to growth, driven mainly by the semiconductor-related businesses. However, uncertainty regarding the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts on global supply chains in the company's markets during the next several quarters makes full-year forecasts increasingly difficult. The designation of the semiconductor sector as system-critical in the company's largest markets is expected to buffer some of the negative impacts of the pandemic on the global economy, but reliable forecasts on overall market development are not feasible at this time.

Thus, based on current trends and until more robust macroeconomic forecasts are available, VAT maintains the outlook it published at the end of 2019 for higher net sales at constant foreign exchange rates in 2020 compared with 2019.

On that assumption, the company also expects its 2020 EBITDA margin to be higher than in 2019, driven by higher volumes and better cost absorption as well as the ongoing focus on costs. VAT also maintains its mid-term EBITDA margin target of 33%.

Capital expenditure in 2020 is expected to be around CHF 30 million. Free cash flow in 2020 will depend on the magnitude of sales growth and working capital requirements and may be lower than in 2019.

New nomination to VAT Board of Directors

The Board of Directors has nominated Daniel Lippuner for election to the Board of Directors at the company's Annual General Meeting on May 14 for a term of one year. Mr. Lippuner is a Swiss citizen and is currently a member of the Boards of Directors for the Remnex Foundation, 3S Solar Plus AG and Amsler Tex AG, all based in Switzerland. He has also held a number of senior management positions across a variety of global industrial companies.

"We are very pleased to nominate Daniel Lippuner for election to our Board of Directors," said Martin Komischke, Chairman of the VAT Board. "He brings more than 25 years of international experience from a range of manufacturing and technology companies, from construction equipment to semiconductors and renewable energy. He has successfully expanded businesses in the dynamic Asian market and has a proven track record in operational excellence initiatives that have driven higher profitability and cash flow. Komischke added: I'm convinced that Mr. Lippuner will be a strong addition to the Board. His experience will serve us well as we continue to build a fast and flexible global organization that can create increasing value in a sustainable way for all of our stakeholders."

Segment data

Valves in CHF million Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Change Order intake 146.6 98.0 +49.6% Net sales 117.0 96.3 +21.5% Inter-segment sales 12.1 12.2 -1.0% Segment net sales 129.1 108.5 +19.0% Global Service in CHF million Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Change Order intake 31.0 27.1 14.0% Net sales 24.5 26.9 -9.0% Inter-segment sales - - -% Segment net sales 24.5 26.9 -9.0% Industry in CHF million Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Change Order intake 3.8 2.7 41.3% Net sales 4.0 4.5 -12.0% Inter-segment sales 2.4 2.1 13.7% Segment net sales 6.4 6.6 -3.9%

Additional information

