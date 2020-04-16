Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.04.2020

WKN: 927200 ISIN: GB0059822006 
Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC First Quarter 2020 Earnings Call Invite Wednesday 6th May 2020

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2020 / Dialog Semiconductor (XETRA: DLG), a provider of highly integrated power management, Configurable Mixed-signal IC, AC/DC power conversion, solid state lighting and Bluetooth(R) low energy technology, will announce its First Quarter 2020 earnings on Wednesday 6th May 2020.

Dr Jalal Bagherli (CEO) and Wissam Jabre (CFO) will host a conference call on the day of results.

The call will be conducted in English and will commence at 09.30 (London) / 10.30 (Frankfurt).

To register for the webcast and receive dial in numbers, the conference PIN and a unique User ID- please click on the link below.

Dialog Semiconductor - Q1 Earnings Call Webcast

A replay will be posted on the Dialog website four hours after the conclusion of the presentation and will be available at https://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/investor-relations/results-center

If you have any difficulties joining the call, please contact Charlotte Phillipson at charlotte.phillipson@fticonsulting.com

We hope you can join us and we look forward to welcoming you to the call on the day.

Contact:
Jose Cano
Director, Investor Relations
jose.cano@diasemi.com
+44(0)1793756961

SOURCE: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/585354/DIALOG-SEMICONDUCTOR-PLC-First-Quarter-2020-Earnings-Call-Invite-Wednesday-6th-May-2020

