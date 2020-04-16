Central Electronics, India's first silicon PV manufacturer, is drawing on its technical expertise to ramp up production of ICU ventilators, as part of the country's response to the Covid-19 pandemic. It has invited global bids from ventilator manufacturers to collaborate with on production.From pv magazine India Central Electronics is following in the footsteps of its solar-sector counterpart Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. (BHEL) by trying to cater to surging demand for ICU ventilators amid India's Covid-19 outbreak. The state-owned solar cell manufacturer has issued an expression of interest ...

