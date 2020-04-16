XS0357998268: HEUTE NICHT EX-DIVIDENDE / NOT EX DIVIDEND TODAY



Folgendes Instrument wird heute nicht EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute angezeigt.



The following instrument is not traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will be displayed today.



ISIN Short Code Name

XS0357998268 --- 4,002"MITS.UFJ(LUX) 08/99 FLRCV