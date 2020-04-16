AlgaPrime DHA important source of omega-3 fatty acids in American Heart Association certification of Kvarøy Arctic Salmon

Kvarøy Arctic certified by American Heart Association Heart-Check Food Certification Program

AMSTERDAM, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AlgaPrime DHA, produced by Corbion, is a key source of omega-3 fatty acids fed to Kvarøy Arctic Atlantic salmon, contributing to the salmon's official certification by the American Heart Association's Heart-Check Food Certification Program. The iconic Heart-Check logo, along with the Nutrition Facts and label information, gives consumers clear information about what they are consuming and that it meets the nutritional requirements of the American Heart Association.

According to Kvarøy Arctic, one 3.5-ounce serving of the brand's Atlantic salmon has over 2,000mg of long-chain omega-3s helping to exceed the weekly intake recommendation set by the U.S. Dietary Guidelines and American Heart Association. Additionally, the salmon has a fish-in fish-out (FIFO) ratio well below 1:1, one of the lowest in the aquaculture industry, helping to reduce dependency on marine fisheries. AlgaPrime DHA is a key feed ingredient contributing to this achievement in a unique feed recipe developed by BioMar, the leading innovator in sustainable aquaculture feeds.

AlgaPrime DHA is a clean and sustainable source of long chain omega-3s from algae, high in omega-3 DHA, that enhances the nutritional value of seafood and reduces dependency on fish oil in aquaculture feed. As early as 2016, AlgaPrime DHA was produced at scale and incorporated into salmon feed. Salmon, and other aquaculture species, have been fed AlgaPrime DHA and are now available in numerous retail grocers in the US and Europe.

"As Americans are prioritizing health and seeking out nutritious foods during these difficult times, Kvarøy Arctic's effort to communicate the omega-3 health benefits on-pack provides a tremendous value-add for consumers who are looking to eat better," says Chris Haacke, Corbion's Global Aquaculture Lead. "We're thrilled that AlgaPrime DHA's inclusion in the feed and diet of Kvarøy Arctic salmon has helped to support such an important initiative."

In a recent lifelong study of Atlantic salmon by Nofima, one of the leading aquaculture research institutes in Norway, DHA rich algae in feed was shown to provide significant benefits for salmon. The study revealed that for salmon fed a diet with DHA rich algae and no fish oil, there was 12% higher retention of EPA and DHA in the fillets, better fillet pigmentation, and 17% greater body weight, with a similar Feed Conversion Ratio (FCR) and survival rate.

Kvarøy Arctic salmon is available at retail through Whole Foods Market (Midwest, Southwest, Denver, and Atlantic regions) with the designation "Atlantic Farm Raised Salmon-Product of Norway" and at fish and seafood distributors nationwide in the United States.

About Corbion

Corbion is the global market leader in lactic acid, lactic acid derivatives, and a leading company in emulsifiers, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins and algae ingredients. We develop sustainable ingredient solutions to improve the quality of life for people today and for future generations. For over 100 years, we have been uncompromising in our commitment to safety, quality, innovation and performance. Drawing on our deep application and product knowledge, we work side-by-side with customers to make our cutting edge technologies work for them. Our solutions help differentiate products in markets such as food, home & personal care, animal nutrition, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and bioplastics. In 2019, Corbion generated annual sales of € 976.4 million and had a workforce of over 2,000 employees. Corbion is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. For more information: www.corbion.com

For more information, please contact:

Press:

AlgaPrime@rfbinder.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1155991/AlgaPrime_Logo.jpg