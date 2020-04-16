The Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems' (ISE) CalLab has confirmed the new efficiency rating. The researchers have combined semiconductors, perovskites and CIGS to produce a monolithic two-terminal tandem cell.Scientists from Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin (HZB) have revealed that they have achieved an efficiency of 24.16% with a tandem cell combining CIGS and perovskite technology. The result, which has been confirmed by the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems's (ISE) CalLab, was obtained with a tandem cell measuring 1cm². The new design improves upon HZB's previous record of ...

