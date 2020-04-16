Self-checkout Systems Market Size Worth $7.8 Billion by 2027 | CAGR: 13.3%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global self-checkout systems market size is expected to reach USD 7.8 billion by 2027, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. It is projected to register a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period. The growing need to enhance the retail shopping experience coupled with the number of customers with medium-size shopping carts is driving the adoption of self-checkout systems. The increasing shift from the transactional product selling approach to a consumer experience-driven business model is transforming the retail industry. Retailers from general stores to large groceries and convenience stores have started embracing technologies and innovated procedures to attract additional consumers and improve their productivity and front-end service with automated systems. These retail in-store transformation strategies provide consumers with a unique shopping experience by offering personalized offers such as promotional plans, and discounts. Moreover, with the ongoing retail automation trend, retailers from large to micro and small chains are increasingly partnering with the self-checkout system providers to help them in improving their customer service and optimize their productivity.

The system segment accounted for more than 55% of the market share in 2019, owing to the roll-out of modern hybrid self-checkout systems with advanced features to reduce employee skimming and shoplifting practices

The cashless based system type segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 14.3%. The growth can be attributed owing to the increase in demand for electronic transactions and digital payments among the frequent retail consumers

North America accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 46% in 2019 and is anticipated to dominate the self-checkout systems market over the forecast period

The key industry participants include NCR Corporation, Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, Diebold Nixdorf , Incorporated; FUJITSU, and ITAB

Growing labor costs in developed economies and the need to achieve retail profitability is further contributing to the adoption of the self-checkout systems. The need for skilled staffs and higher labor wages imposes a challenge to the retailers to manage their expenses. As a result, retailers are adopting self-checkout systems to utilize and free up their staff trapped at checkout towards customer communication and support activities, and in other retail inventory management areas.

The adoption of self-checkout systems has improved the efficiency and convenience among the retailers to a great extent. However, the rise in thefts and additional risks such as unscanned product or miss scanning of products imposes a challenge to the market. As per the University of Leicester study held in 2016, a 4% loss rate was observed among the retailers that used self-checkout systems. The result in the loss rate occurred owing to the products of not being scanned and from shoplifting activities. Despite the challenges, the growing implementation of computer vision and advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) or machine learning in the checkout systems to reduce the risk of thefts is contributing to market development. With the introduction of such modern systems, several retail chains have started upgrading their system over the old system, thereby contributing to the self-checkout systems market growth.

