PR Newswire
16.04.2020 | 11:34
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invitation to Telephone Conference Concerning Duni AB (publ) Interim Report 1 January - 31 March 2020

BOX, Sweden, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The interim report for Duni AB will be disclosed to the media for publication at 7.45 AM CET on Friday 24 April.

Telephone conference

The interim report will be presented on Friday, 24 April at 10.00 AM CET at a telephone conference, which can also be followed via the web.

To participate in the telephone conference, please dial +46 856642651 PIN: 95133609#.

To follow the presentation via the web, please visit this link:

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=BBCCFB32-C367-48CB-A240-6B32E0635E19

About Duni Group

Duni Group is a market leader in attractive, sustainable and convenient products for table setting and take-away. The Group markets and sells two brands, Duni and BioPak, which are represented in more than 40 markets. Duni has some 2,400 employees in 24 countries, headquarters in Malmö and production units in Sweden, Germany, Poland, New Zealand and Thailand. Duni is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm under the ticker name "DUNI". ISIN-code is SE 0000616716.
Duni.com

Additional information is provided by:

Mats Lindroth,
EVP Finance/CFO,
+46 40 106200
E-Mail: mats.lindroth@duni.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/duni-ab/r/invitation-to-telephone-conference-concerning-duni-ab--publ--interim-report-1-january---31-march-202,c3089700

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/295/3089700/1230517.pdf

Invitation to telephone conference concerning Duni AB (publ) interim report 1 January '" 31 March 2020

https://news.cision.com/duni-ab/i/sustainability-korallskog-22x8cm,c2773922

Sustainability korallskog 22x8cm

