Solid State expects to beat the consensus FY20 adjusted profit before tax estimate, which was upgraded in September, resulting in a further consensus upgrade from £4.2m to £4.5m. All of the group's four sites in the UK remain operational as it is a critical supplier for customers in the medical, food retail, security, transportation and defence sectors, the balance sheet is strong and management has put cash conservation measures in place to cope with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

