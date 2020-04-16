The island nation's Agricultural Marketing Board is seeking proposals for a ground-mounted PV plant. Developers have a week to submit bids.The Agricultural Marketing Board (AMB) of Mauritius has issued a tender for construction of a PV plant on its land. The project will be built in the Moka district in the central plateau of the island. It was not specified whether the project would combine power generation with agriculture and no specific generation capacity was mentioned in the tender documents. The AMB is a stated-owned entity controlled by the nation's Ministry of Agro Industry and Food ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...