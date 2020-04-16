Industrivärden, AB: Information ahead of Industrivärden's 2020 AGM

Industrivärden's Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held at 2 p.m. on April 24, 2020, at the Grand Hôtel, Vinterträdgården hall, Stockholm. Registration, which was previously announced to open at 1:00 p.m., has been moved forward to 1:30 p.m.

As previously indicated in the AGM notice, Industrivärden will take additional precautionary measures in connection with the AGM to safeguard the health and safety of our shareholders, employees and other parties. This means, among other things, that no food or beverages will be offered at the AGM, the customary presentations by portfolio companies will not be held, and addresses will be shortened significantly.

In accordance with new temporary rules, the Board of Directors has decided to give shareholders the opportunity to absentee vote instead of by participating in person or via proxy. Shareholders who want to take advantage of this opportunity must, in addition to being registered in the shareholder register and notifying the company of their intention to attend the AGM in accordance with the instruc-tions in the AGM notice, send their absentee ballots to Industrivärden by April 22, 2020, at the latest. Instructions and an absentee voting ballot are available on Industrivärden's website: www.industrivarden.net.

There is also a previously existing option for shareholders who are private persons to use an oppor-tunity offered by Euroclear Sweden to grant power of attorney with voting instructions to a proxy appointed by Euroclear Sweden, see http://www.euroclearproxy.se. Euroclear Sweden is not acting on Industrivärden's behalf and is not providing services to Industrivärden in this regard.

In view of the authorities' instructions, Industrivärden urges all shareholders to seriously consider the opportunities to absentee vote or use their right to vote via proxy at the AGM. Shareholders who are experiencing symptoms, who have been in close contact with anyone showing symptoms, or who belong to a risk category should not attend the AGM in person.

Industrivärden is monitoring developments, and updated information on the Annual General Meeting will be published on a regular basis on Industrivärden's website.

