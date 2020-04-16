SSH Communications Security Corporation: INVITATION TO AN INVESTOR CALL ON SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY'S FINANCIAL STATEMENT RELEASE, JANUARY 1 - MARCH 31, 2020

INVITATION TO AN INVESTOR CALL ON SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY'S FINANCIAL STATEMENT RELEASE, JANUARY 1 - MARCH 31, 2020

SSH Communications Security's Financial Statement Release January 1 - March 31, 2020, will be published on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at approximately 09.00 EET.



A conference call for Finnish media, investors, and analysts will be held on the same day. The financial statement will be presented by CEO Teemu Tunkelo. Please note that the conference will be held in Finnish.



The presentation material. Conference call links will be sent to registered participants during the afternoon of April 22.



