Neutra Corp: Neutra Subsidiary VIVIS Awarded Texas Hemp-Handling License; Now Installing Equipment to Ramp Up Production

SUGAR LAND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2020 / Neutra Corp. (OTC PINK:NTRR) subsidiary announces it has received a hemp-handling license from the Texas Department of Agriculture. This license will allow VIVIS to legally cultivate and process hemp within the Lone Star State, fulfilling a key part of Neutra's vertical integration plan, put into place last year. Now, with license in hand, VIVIS and Neutra are busy with the initial phase of installing processing equipment at its new Houston facility.

"This is definitely an historic day for Neutra and its investors," said Neutra CEO Sydney Jim. "This license will help us greatly optimize and improve our operations. We have control of our process from cultivation, to processing, to production, to marketing, to sales. We'll be better able to ensure we're putting out a contaminant-free, hemp-based product, which should give us a big edge in the market with consumers seeking top-tier CBD oils, lotions, supplements, etc., at competitive prices."

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the globe, Neutra has not let the coronavirus and subsequent economic shutdown stand in the way of its progress. Instead, it sees this time as an opportunity to focus and direct its energies. This will ensure it's in a strong position to take advantage of opportunities when the pandemic passes and consumer economic activity resumes. The company has made smart use of the private equity funding it received at the beginning of the year. In addition to applying for and now getting the Texas hemp-handling license, Neutra has also been examining ways to integrate more technology into its hemp-based CBD production efforts.

While many businesses are suffering, the COVID-19 pandemic has not harmed CBD sales. In fact, industry analysts report a spike in CBD product purchases, especially in e-commerce realm. In addition, consumers are buying CBD products with higher doses than before the pandemic.

NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipate" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Neutra Corp. (NTRR) is an early-stage research and development company that's bringing modern healthy living solutions to a multi-billion dollar market. Cutting-edge technologies within the nutraceuticals, food and drug, and environmental purification sectors are creating a new kind of world culture-one where consumers are demanding access to products that promote health and stave off potential health dangers. One of the nutraceutical sub-markets is the new thriving Hemp-based CBD market, in which we intend to participate.

CONTACT:

Sydney Jim

888-433-4033

info@neutrainc.com

SOURCE: Neutra Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/585271/Neutra-Subsidiary-VIVIS-Awarded-Texas-Hemp-Handling-License-Now-Installing-Equipment-to-Ramp-Up-Production