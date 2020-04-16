Suominen Corporation: Suominen invests in strengthening its capabilities for sustainable products in Italy

Suominen Corporation's press release on April 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. (EEST)



Suominen strengthens its capabilities for sustainable products by enhancing one of its production lines in Italy. The investment is made in line with the published new strategy and will increase Suominen's ability to respond to the growing demand of sustainable nonwovens.

Nonwoven markets are growing globally and legislation and consumer behavior are driving the need for more sustainable products. This investment will improve Suominen's capability to respond to this need and supports Suominen's vision to be the frontrunner in sustainability. The total value of the investment is approx. EUR 4 million and the investment project will be finalized during the second half of 2021.



"Sustainability is of ever growing importance to our customers. With this investment we strengthen our leadership in sustainable nonwovens by allowing us to offer next generation products to the market," says Petri Helsky, President and CEO of Suominen.

Suominen Corporation

Petri Helsky, President & CEO



For more information, please contact

Petri Helsky, President and CEO, Suominen Corporation, tel. +358 (0)10 214 3080







Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens, such as wet wipes, feminine care products and swabs, are present in people's daily life worldwide. Suominen's net sales in 2019 were EUR 411.4 million and we have nearly 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.



