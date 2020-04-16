Torq Resources Inc.: Torq Provides Corporate Update and Postpones Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2020 / Torq Resources Inc. (TSXV:TORQ), ("Torq" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Company's ongoing work to develop a robust portfolio of tier-one exploration opportunities. The Company has been actively reviewing projects globally and is currently pursuing several high-potential options to create value for shareholders. Torq is well-positioned, with in excess of $10 million in the treasury, and is ready to deploy that capital on high value projects that meet the Company's rigorous investment criteria.

A Message from Michael Kosowan, President & CEO:

"We are excited about the opportunities that we are currently working on and are utilizing this time efficiently to aggressively pursue a number of accretive acquisitions. We look forward to formally pursuing acquisitions once travel restrictions and national lockdowns are lifted."

Impacts Related to COVID-19:

As a result of ongoing health concerns, travel restrictions and recommendations from government agencies, site visits to potential acquisitions have been temporarily put on hold and all Company employees have been working remotely since March 18th. Management will stay abreast of the situation as it unfolds and will adjust policies accordingly.

In addition, Torq's annual general meeting (the "Meeting"), originally scheduled for June 11th, 2020, is being cancelled and will be rescheduled at a later date. The decision to postpone the Meeting was made to mitigate potential risks to the health and safety of its shareholders and employees. Once the Company's board of directors has set the new meeting date, the Company will set the new record date for the Meeting and will file an amended notice of meeting and record date and its management information circular under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

These changes, made out of an abundance of caution, are intended to reduce the potential risks associated with larger gatherings and travel. The Company is following the guidelines and advice of the Public Health Agency of Canada as well as regulations from provincial and territorial governments with respect to the COVID-19 virus.

On Behalf of the Board,

Michael Kosowan

President and CEO

For further information on Torq Resources, please contact Natasha Frakes, Manager of Corporate Communications at (778) 729-0500 or info@torqresources.com.

About Torq Resources

Torq Resources Inc. is a junior exploration company with the goal of establishing a tier-one mineral portfolio. The Company's management team has raised over $500M and monetized successes in three previous exploration companies. Torq is continually reviewing and acquiring new precious metals targets on the path to discovery.

Forward Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking information is information that includes implied future performance and/or forecast information including information relating to, or associated with, exploration and or development of mineral properties. These statements or graphical information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different (either positively or negatively) from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

