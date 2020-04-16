OneSoft Solutions Inc.: OneSoft Solutions to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase Virtual Investor Conference 2020 on April 22, 2020

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2020 / OneSoft Solutions Inc. (the "Company" or "OSS") (TSX-V:OSS, OTCQB:OSSIF), a North American developer of cloud-based business solutions, today announced that CEO Dwayne Kushniruk will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2020 on Wednesday, April 22 at 1:00 PM EST. Mr. Kushniruk will also host virtual 1-on-1 investor meetings throughout the day.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase Virtual Investor Conference 2020

Date: Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Time: 1:00 PM Eastern Time (10:00 AM Pacific Time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/34196

"We had a great year in 2019 during which we onboarded new clients, completed several software projects to enhance our solution, more than doubled recurring revenue over the prior year and significantly strengthened our balance sheet," said OneSoft's CEO Dwayne Kushniruk. "Our investigations in February at PPIM, our largest global conference, reaffirmed our belief that our solutions represent leading technology in our marketplace, with no direct competitors. Our innovative machine learning approach, combined with the extensive learnings we've aggregated by analyzing data from tens of thousands of miles of pipeline and more than 50 million features, continues to widen our competitive moat. Our sales pipeline remains very strong, bolstered by new U.S. regulatory requirements scheduled to take effect in mid-2020 which mandate pipeline operators to inspect more pipeline infrastructure and improve their data collection and analyses processes. I'd like to thank Planet MicroCap for hosting this online Showcase event which helps OneSoft to communicate, during this disruptive time, the status of our operations and prospects going forward."

How to Book A Virtual Meeting with OneSoft Solutions

If you would like to book a 1-on-1 investor meeting with Mr. Kushniruk, please make sure you are registered for the virtual event here:

https://www.planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

1-on-1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted via private, secure video conference through the conference event platform.

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Schedule": https://www.planetmicrocapshowcase.com/presenting-companies

About Planet MicroCap Showcase

Planet MicroCap Showcase brings together promising companies with well-known and influential microcap, investors, fund managers and newsletter writers for three days of company presentations, one-on-one meetings, and networking.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

For more information, please contact

Dwayne Kushniruk, CEO

dkushniruk@onesoft.ca

780-437-4950

Sean Peasgood, Investor Relations

Sean@SophicCapital.com

647-494-7710

