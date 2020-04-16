IMC International Mining Corp. Enters Into $8 Million Equity Financing with Alumina Partners, LLC

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2020 / IMC International Mining Corp (CSE:IMCX);(OTC PINK:IMIMF);(FRA:3MX) (the "Company" or "IMC"), is pleased to announce the Company has entered into a draw-down equity financing of up to $8,000,000 CDN, with Alumina Partners, LLC, a New York-based private equity firm that has made substantial investments in a broad range of publicly traded companies.

The purpose of the agreement is to allow IMC to continue its growth strategy through exploration and acquisition with complete financial flexibility and freedom. The financing is at the sole discretion of IMC, allowing for the ability to access funds when necessary. This strategy allows IMC to protect shareholder value while growing to meet demands of exploration expenditures.

"We are very enthusiastic to be entering into such a major agreement, allowing us to better plan for future exploration programs. This agreement will allow IMC major financial flexibility in its operations," said CEO, Brian Thurston. "Such major investments are not common in the early stages of exploration properties such as we have on the Thane Property and we are excited to receive such a significant commitment from Alumina Partners, LLC. This serves as meaningful validation of our business plan and growth strategy."

"We are pleased to support IMC as they prepare to accelerate their exploration pipeline," added Adi Nahmani, Alumina's Managing Member. "We are very confident in management's extensive experience and impressive collective track record, and look forward to getting more upside exposure to this early metals super cycle."

The agreement details the purchase of up to $8,000,000 of units of the Company (the "Units"), consisting of one common share (the "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (the "Warrants"), at discounts ranging from 15% to 25% of the market price of the Shares, with each Private Placement Offering occurring exclusively at the option of the Company, throughout the 24-month term of the agreement. The exercise price of the Warrants will be at a 50% premium over the market price of the Shares. There are no upfront fees or interest associated with the use of this financing.

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL MINING CORP.

IMC International Mining Corporation is a junior exploration and development company. It is focused on creating shareholder value through the advancements of its assets which include the Cathedral Property in Northern British Columbia and the Bullard Pass Property in Arizona. The Company continues to look for further assets in North & South America as it increases its asset portfolio. International Mining will utilize its heavily experienced management team to evaluate assets that provide shareholder value.

IMC continues to evaluate additional properties to add to its portfolio of mining assets.

