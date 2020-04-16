Walker Greenbank's FY20 results date has been reset to 30 June (and complies with updated FCA policy guidance). Its latest update provides no new financial information though orders continue to be received despite lockdown conditions. Operational steps already taken appear to be appropriate, retaining sufficient infrastructure to service prevailing sales demand levels while additional actions aimed at preserving business liquidity are referenced, consistent with those seen elsewhere in the quoted sector. Taken together, the company appears to have quickly adjusted its business model to meet current market challenges in FY21.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...