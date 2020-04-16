Alfresco's Customer and Premier Support Teams Recognized Yet Again in Prestigious CRMI NorthFace ScoreBoard Award

Alfresco Software, an open source, content services provider, announced that the Customer Relationship Management Institute, LLC (CRMI), a leading organization recognizing achievements in customer support, has recognized Alfresco's Technical and Premier Support teams for their customer service excellence. Alfresco was presented with the CRMI's NorthFace ScoreBoard (NFSB) Award for Outstanding Customer Service for the sixth consecutive year based on an annual survey of more than 1,000 customers and analysis of thousands of data points.

Heather Guntrum, Chief Customer Success Officer, Alfresco, said: "We are delighted with this award and thank our customers for this recognition. This award is all the more valuable to us as our customers are the ones who rate us directly on their own experiences. We strongly believe that it is not enough to provide our customers with superior and innovative software, but to also deliver exceptional service and support year after year. I am immensely proud of our Technical and Premier Support teams and congratulate them for this recognition of their outstanding achievement."

The NorthFace ScoreBoard Award recognizes enterprises who bring a deep commitment to continuously exceeding customer expectations by offering excellent customer service. CRMI reviews customer satisfaction survey results each year from more than 500 companies, many international in scope, to determine their qualification for the NFSB Award.

Companies must achieve a customer satisfaction rating of 4.0+ out of a possible 5.0 score (or equivalent rating system) over a 12-month calendar period. Alfresco scored in the top 10% with a score of 4.6 out of a 5.0, amongst companies assessed.

John Alexander Maraganis, President and CEO, Omega/CRMI added: "Based on the rigorous qualifications and analysis by CRMI, Alfresco delivered a continuously outstanding customer service experience throughout 2019, and we are excited to announce them as the recipient of our 2019 NorthFace ScoreBoard (NFSB) Award for Outstanding Customer Service."

CRMI, a specialist in implementing customer experience strategies, created the NFSB award in the year 2000 to recognize organizations that center their existence on a deep commitment to continuously exceeding customer expectations.

About Alfresco

Alfresco Software, Inc. ("Alfresco") is a commercial, open source software company that builds and markets a cloud-native, process, content and governance intensive Digital Business Platform. It is a single, integrated platform built from the ground up by Alfresco and is used to digitize processes, manage content and securely govern information. Alfresco is used by more than 1,300 industry-leading organizations, including Cisco,Canadian Museum for Human Rights, Delta Dental, Liberty Mutual, LexisNexis, Pitney Bowes, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, NASA, RBC Capital Markets and the US Navy Department. Founded in 2005, Alfresco has its headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts, USA and operations in Atlanta, GA., Maidenhead and London, UK, and Sydney, Australia. For more information about Alfresco, please visit http://www.alfresco.com.

