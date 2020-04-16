Privitar Achieves AWS Security Competency and AWS Data and Analytics Competency Status

recePrivitar, the leading data privacy platform provider, today announced that the Privitar Data Privacy Platform is now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Privitar's availability in AWS Marketplace makes it easier for customers to start using software designed to protect sensitive data and accelerate safe data provisioning so they can increase insights, share data with more users, and accelerate time to data. The company also achieved AWS Security Competency and AWS Data and Analytics Competency status, and is one of the first companies focused on the challenges of data privacy to achieve this accolade.

"The magnitude of the cloud requires a data privacy platform that operates at scale and has proven native integration with AWS components like Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) and Amazon EMR," said Jason du Preez, CEO of Privitar. "Offering the Privitar Platform in AWS Marketplace streamlines the contracting process for our customers, who can now leverage existing AWS agreements instead of operating under a separate budget and process."

Privitar is designed to eliminate technical and cultural obstacles and help accelerate cloud adoption. With the availability of the Privitar Platform in AWS Marketplace, businesses around the world can safely and efficiently maximize value from their sensitive data without compromise, and gain valuable insights that support data-driven decisions.

The launch of the Privitar Platform in AWS Marketplace is the latest in the longstanding relationship between Privitar and AWS. Privitar and AWS share top-tier enterprise customers in banking, healthcare, and the public sector. In addition, Privitar is an Advanced Technology Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN). Privitar's achievement of AWS Security Competency and AWS Data and Analytics Competency status reinforces the company's demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in both of these specialized solution areas.

"Privitar's AWS Competencies validate that our close relationship with AWS is delivering successful outcomes for our customers through powerful technology solutions built to the highest architectural standards," added du Preez.

About Privitar

Organizations worldwide rely on Privitar to protect their customers' sensitive personal data and to deliver comprehensive data privacy that frees them to extract maximum value from the data they collect, manage and use.

Founded in 2014, Privitar is headquartered in London, with regional headquarters in Boston and Singapore, a development center in Warsaw, and sales and services locations throughout the US and Europe. For more information, please visit www.privitar.com.

