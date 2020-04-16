Staffbase Announces VOICES Virtual 2020

#1 Conference for Internal Comms Brings 600+ Industry Experts Together Online

NEW YORK and LONDON, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Staffbase , a global market leader for mobile-first employee communication, announces the 2nd annual VOICES conference is now taking place virtually on Thursday, April 23, 2020, and registration is free for internal communicators from across the globe. VOICES is the #1 conference for internal communications and employee experience, featuring thought-provoking, inspiring, and educational sessions.

"VOICES Virtual 2020 is set to be one of the world's biggest virtual employee communication events," says Staffbase CEO and founder Martin Böhringer. "Originally planned to take place in the heart of Berlin, Germany, as our first VOICES conference did last year, this year we are adapting to the current global COVID-19 health crisis and taking our conference online. We know communications professionals need now more than ever to reconnect with their industry colleagues to feel energized, inspired and up to date on best practices with the most relevant trends in internal communications, including crisis communications, as we look to the future."

About VOICES

Launched in 2019, VOICES Virtual 2020 is set to change the future of internal communications for its more than 600 attendees from around the world. Covering everything from authentic storytelling, to digital employee newspapers, there isn't anything not up for discussion. Attendees will leave with the understanding of how employee communication can be successfully implemented. This comprehensive virtual conference includes practical and relevant insights and top-tier speakers. Session topics and speakers include:

The Shift from HR to EX: The Role Internal Comms Plays in Creating Engaged and Productive Employees - Mark Levy , Former Head of Employee Experience at Airbnb

, Former Head of Employee Experience at Airbnb Communicating in Crisis: Proven Strategies to Communicate in Quarantine - Frank Wolf , President & Co-Founder at Staffbase and Moustapha Benhaddou , Performance Improvement Manager at VodafoneZiggo

, President & Co-Founder at Staffbase and , Performance Improvement Manager at VodafoneZiggo Get Your CEO On Board! 5 Ways to Get Internal Buy-In & Sign Off for Your Comms Project - Katie Macaulay , Managing Director at AB Comms, Host of The Internal Comms Podcast, Emma Bridger , Managing Director at People Lab and Priya Bates , President of Inner Strength Communications Inc.

, Managing Director at AB Comms, Host of The Internal Comms Podcast, , Managing Director at People Lab and , President of Inner Strength Communications Inc. Does It Really Take a Village? How Internal Comms Teams of One Can Succeed (PANEL) - Tiffany Elle , Head of Global Communications at Versum Materials, Debbie Aurelius, Director at Peppermint Fish Limited and Kristin Hancock , Engagement Mastermind, Dynamic Presenter

About Staffbase

Staffbase is the world's leading provider of platforms that improve employee communication in large and often international companies. The mobile compatibility of their People-First Employee App and Employee Experience Intranet solutions allow employers to securely reach their employees everywhere - whether in the office, at home, on the factory floor, or on the road. These solutions give employees greater access to corporate information and tools for the digital workplace, including existing intranets. With headquarters in Chemnitz and offices in Amsterdam, Cologne, Dresden, London, Munich, and New York City, Staffbase improves internal communications globally, as confirmed by their 350+ customers worldwide, including Adidas, Audi, DHL, Paulaner, Siemens, T-Systems, and Viessmann.

