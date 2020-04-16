SocialMadeSimple, LLC: SocialMadeSimple Launches National COVID-19 Restaurant Relief Initiative

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2020 / SocialMadeSimple announced today the launch of an unprecedented Restaurant Relief Initiative which will expand FREE digital marketing assistance to restaurants affected by COVID-19.

"In the wake of a pandemic that has brought the world to a standstill, we want to do our part by extending free social media advertising resources to restaurants that have made a pivot toward pick-up and delivery services," said David Black, CEO, SocialMadeSimple. "Many of these restaurants are synonymous with the communities they serve and have patrons eager to grant their support. We're excited to give back by leveraging our expertise through this program during these challenging times."

Restaurateurs may apply for this program within the next 90 days. The program includes waived monthly service and program fees, complimentary ad budget sponsored by SocialMadeSimple, and a dedicated campaign manager. Due to the expected demand, SocialMadeSimple recognizes it will not be able to assist every applicant.

Corey Cotnoir, COO, stressed, "Now is the time for local restaurants, and any business for that matter, to look at social marketing as a very effective way to highlight new services and to communicate effectively with customers."

To ensure a seamless application and launch process, interested parties should schedule a call through SocialMadeSimple's website here. Applicants will receive prompt confirmation and a date for a consultation to discuss campaign details and strategy. Applications will be accepted through July 15, 2020.

About SocialMadeSimple

SocialMadeSimple, LLC, a leader in the social marketing industry, provides a combination of proprietary technology, marketing automation, and agency-style marketing services. SocialMadeSimple specializes in single and multi-location businesses across diverse verticals ranging from lifestyle and hospitality, health and well-being to real estate and home services. SocialMadeSimple uses a variety of digital marketing strategies to deliver effective hyper-local marketing campaigns. To learn more about SocialMadeSimple and our mission, please visit our website here: https://www.socialmadesimple.com/.

Contact: Andrea Ruiz, andrea@socialmadesimple.com

Related Files

SocialMadeSimple, LLC Relief Initiative.pdf

Related Images

Related Links

Relief Program Application

About SocialMadeSimple

SOURCE: SocialMadeSimple, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/585338/SocialMadeSimple-Launches-National-COVID-19-Restaurant-Relief-Initiative