The COVID-19 outbreak has severely disrupted the economy and could push the world into the sharpest economic contraction since the Great Depression in the 1930s. While the cannabis industry has been largely spared thus far, companies have been forced to adopt new business models and strategies to succeed in the 'new normal'.

Innoviom, a nimble beverage and foods start-up that builds on consumer market trends and takes them to scale, is well-positioned to succeed in the current macroeconomic backdrop given its highly experienced management team, its unique focus on relaxation beverages and its rapid pivot to sell products through ecommerce channels-including Amazon.com in recent weeks.

If you're an accredited investor interested in functional beverages, you can sign up to receive the company's investor presentation and learn more about its current offerings.

Perfectly-Positioned Beverage Products

Innoviom's great tasting, low-calorie, adaptogen-containing relaxation beverages are designed to relieve stress, reduce anxiety and enhance mood without causing drowsiness with lavender, lemon balm, chamomile, green tea, and other all-natural ingredients. In addition, Wowie by Tranquini includes 20mg of hemp-derived cannabidiol, or CBD, per can.

These innovative products are uniquely suited to address consumer needs in the current high-stress COVID-19 environment. All of Innoviom's products allow you to work/study from home with less stress and anxiety from juggling all the responsibilities with little outside help. Reducing stress while being active, helps consumers to be at their best even in the current situation.

With cannabinoid-free and CBD-only versions, consumers across the spectrum can access these products in any market without having to visit a dispensary or worry about the legal status of cannabis in their state.

CEO Ahmed El Azizi explains what makes Innoviom products unique.

With an established supply chain, manufacturing and distribution network already in place, the company is well on its way to expanding distribution throughout the United States. The company's move to trademark the name in 120 countries and seek regulatory approval in 30+ countries suggests that international expansion is in the cards.

Reaching Millions of Customers via Ecommerce Sales

Innoviom recently began selling its Tranquini brand of products, with or without CBD, on Amazon.com and Tranquini.com. With its agile management team, the company was able to pivot to e-commerce and significantly expand upon its existing presence in U.S. retail chains, like Meijer. The company also works with distributors, like KeHE and UNFI.







"A cultural shift in consumption also contributes [to the growth in CBD beverages]," says Duane Stanford, Beverage Digest Executive Editor. "Consumers [are] increasingly looking for natural products with health benefits and are reducing their alcohol intake. CBD drinks are positioned as a potential aid for conditions from anxiety to muscle pain."

The functional beverage market is projected to grow at an 8.66% CAGR to reach $208.13 billion by 2024, according to Research and Markets. Zenith Global believes that CBD beverages will be among the fastest-growing subsets of the functional beverage industry, growing from just $86 million in 2018 to $1.4 billion by 2023.

A Unique Investment Opportunity

Innoviom is led by CEO Ahmed El Azizi, former Global VP of Functional Beverages at PepsiCo. He is joined by Group CFO Christine Morcos, who worked with Pfizer, Gillette and Procter & Gamble and Julia Trofimova, who formerly served at Diageo, Red Bull and other mainstream consumer product companies.







Ahmed El Azizi discusses management's experience in the space.

Accredited investors interested in the functional beverage and CBD industries can sign up to receive the company's investor presentation and details about their offerings.

Click here to read the full article: https://www.cannabisfn.com/led-by-an-expert-team-in-the-beverage-industry-innoviom-is-adapting-and-driving-their-business-despite-the-current-pandemic/

