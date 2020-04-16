LOOP Insights Inc.: Loop Insights Announces Appointment of Advisor, Teresa N.Taylor

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2020 / Loop Insights Inc. (TSXV:MTRX) (the "Company" or "Loop") - provider of transformative artificial intelligence (AI) solutions- is pleased to announce the appointment of Teresa N. Taylor to the Company's Board of Advisors.

As a long-time resident of Ferndale, Washington, Teresa is deeply involved in local government. Most recently, she served a 4-year term as elected Ferndale City Council. She is also a member of the Executive Board for the Washington State Democrats, representing the 1st Congressional District. As Loop is gaining traction in global Smart City projects, the Company is excited to gain her expertise in the public sector.

Teresa also brings a network of connections in tribal government. Teresa is an enrolled member of the Lummi Nation and is currently employed as the Project Manager for the Lummi Indian Business Council's Office of Economic Policy, the governing agency of her tribe. Loop looks forward to leveraging these strategic partnerships to expand into the casino and gaming industry in Washington State.

Teresa N. Taylor: "I am deeply involved in tribal economic development and finding the latest technologies available to maintain self-sufficiency while staying attentive to our tribal values. Loop's focus on creating community-based solutions is a mission I align with. I am very excited to share their products within my network, and do my part to foster the Company's success."

Loop CEO, Rob Anson: "We would like to welcome Teresa Taylor to our Board of Advisors. With a strong background in economic development, project management, governmental administration and strategic partnerships, Teresa brings incredible value to Loop."

Teresa is also the owner/manager of Strategic Development Northwest LLC, including a retail business. In addition to her expertise and skill set, Teresa has demonstrated a sincere passion for social justice issues. She has served 8 years on the Board of Directors for the YWCA Bellingham, 10 years on Lummi Nation's Law and Justice Commission, and 5 years on the Lummi Constitution Committee.

About Loop Insights: is a Vancouver-based technology company that provides transformative artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to level the playing field between brick and mortar retailers and their online competition. Particularly, Loop's technology aggregates online and on-premise data to enable real-time, data-driven marketing decisions for an enhanced customer experience. To close the consumer loop, the Company provides retailers and brands complete, real-time redemption metrics-something that does not exist in the brick and mortar environment today. Loop's products integrate with clients' existing legacy systems, which supports a seamless and convenient digital transformation.

