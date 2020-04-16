Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A116GB ISIN: US14757U1097 Ticker-Symbol: ENMN 
Frankfurt
16.04.20
08:04 Uhr
1,590 Euro
-0,140
-8,09 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CASI PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CASI PHARMACEUTICALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6001,63015:46
1,6001,62015:42
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CASI PHARMACEUTICALS
CASI PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CASI PHARMACEUTICALS INC1,590-8,09 %