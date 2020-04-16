The year 2019 was transformational for CASI Pharmaceuticals. The company shifted its focus from in-licensing mature assets to investing in early-stage programs such as its CD19 CAR-T program CNCT19 and its anti-CD38 mAb CID-103. The company is focused on becoming a major provider of hematologic drugs for China. To this end, it plans to initiate four clinical trials in 2020 and two more in 2021. In this note we provide a comprehensive clinical and business outlook on the company.

