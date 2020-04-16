Zürtech AG Celebrates Being Selected by the Google Accelerator Program as a New Partner

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2020 / ????For a company to succeed in today's ultra-competitive environment the right approach to advertising and marketing is essential. One of the rising leaders in the space is Switzerland-based Zürtech AG, winning a reputation for working with global brands to help them be disruptive forces in their market, develop creative strategies and employ innovative methods to help them dominate their markets. In exciting news for the company, this approach has been winning the attention of high-quality clients, while also attracting interest from leaders in the industry. Most recently this has led to Zürtech AG announcing a new partnership with the Google Accelerator Program, which the company believes can only lead to even greater short-term and long-term success. The excitement surrounding the news is high.

"We're honored to receive the invitation from Google," commented the CEO of Zürtech, Nick Perzichilli. "This partnership will exponentially increase Zürtech's marketing reach and place our user acquisition strategies at peak performance levels."

The marketing, tech and financial experts at Zürtech offer everything from product builds, website design, funding, distribution, consulting, and much more, depending on client needs.

The Google Accelerator Program is equally enthusiastic about the new partnership.

Google's Rebecca Selznick recently said, "We know Zürtech is a crazy growth engine. I work on a dedicated team at Google that handpicks new ventures each quarter to partner with and offer internal resources and high touch support." Google's Brand Accelerator Program is famously by invitation only, for selected brands who show high growth potential and are seen to be likely to be future leaders in their space, especially with experienced guidance.

Zürtech will now have access to Google's top tools and resources, one-on-one analytic and strategic support such as Google Ad data, Fortune 500 account representatives and information on customer behavior and much more, which would have been far beyond their budget otherwise. Experts from Google's digital marketing and strategy teams will work with the team from Zürtech to manage Google Ad buys on their properties like Google Search, YouTube, and Display.

This surely equals a win for both Zürtech and Google.

Zürtech's portfolio currently includes over 100 companies as they help drive over $500 million in revenue for its partners. Expect both the number of companies working with Zürtech to rise along with the benefits they deliver to clients as the new relationship with Google bears fruit.

For more information about Zürtech, go to www.Zurtech.ch or contact CEO@Zurtech.ch.

Related Images

SOURCE: Zürtech AG

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/585267/Zrtech-AG-Celebrates-Being-Selected-by-the-Google-Accelerator-Program-as-a-New-Partner