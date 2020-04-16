CSPs Gain Agility and Cost Efficiency with Netcracker's Full Stack Digital BSS/OSS and Orchestration Deployed on Amazon Web Services

Netcracker Technology announced today the deployment of its full stack Digital BSS/OSS and Orchestration applications on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Communications Service Providers (CSPs) can now benefit from the high performance and on-demand scaling of Netcracker's entire operations and business solutions on AWS to deliver innovative digital services with cloud economics.

A multicloud strategy is becoming increasingly important for CSPs to meet the agility and cost-efficiency targets of on-demand services. Netcracker's extensive portfolio of BSS, OSS and Orchestration applications are fully microservices based, using open APIs and running on container platforms such as AWS. Netcracker leverages the power of AWS to execute rigorous testing and security compliance to ensure the highest performance is achieved for the most demanding resource consuming processes such as revenue, customer and service management.

The combined offering has been commercially deployed and is already helping service providers such as T-Mobile Netherlands to deliver and monetize innovative new services much faster. Operations have also been greatly simplified with the transparent management of different types of cloud resources.

"A successful partnership with IT providers is essential for our transformation journey," says Cristina Petcu, IT Director, T-Mobile Netherlands. "Thanks to our valuable partnership with Netcracker, our deployment of their Digital BSS applications on AWS is a great achievement that contributes to our overall transformation strategy."

Netcracker is also collaborating with AWS to integrate a wide range of AWS Marketplace services into Netcracker's Digital Marketplace, enabling a centralized, catalog-driven e-commerce shopping experience. Through Netcracker's Digital Marketplace, service providers can combine their own services with a selection from over 5,000 partner products and services available in AWS Marketplace and through other partners into personalized digital service bundles with offers and promotions, creating significant market differentiation.

"Netcracker has been a driving force in the industry in transitioning its entire BSS/OSS and Orchestration portfolio to cloud native," says Bob Titus, CTO at Netcracker. "Our collaboration with AWS allows customers to use cloud infrastructure without compromising quality or performance, and with a fully integrated digital user experience that will drive service innovation."

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, offers mission-critical digital transformation solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 25 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200416005128/en/

Contacts:

Erin O'Reilly

Netcracker Technology

+1-781-366-7049

Erin.Oreilly@Netcracker.com