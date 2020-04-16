Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2020) - Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (TSXV: DSY) (OTCQB: DSNY), the makers of Play MPE, a cloud-based music distribution, collaboration and content discovery platform, today announced the hiring of Glenn Mattern as Play MPE's new Director of Business Development. This is a newly created position to lead the business development group.

Mr. Mattern joins Play MPE after a successful 25-year business development career with a strong track record in national sales and strategic growth. He was a senior founding partner with one of Western Canada's most successful and highest volume printers, McCallum Printing Group, which was acquired by the Burke Group of Companies in 2017 where he remained as Vice President of Sales BC until joining Play MPE in March 2020.

"I've enjoyed a rewarding career in the printing industry, but I now feel I have my dream job. I couldn't be more excited to be working with the tireless and innovative team at Play MPE. As the Director of Business Development, I look forward to strategically developing new and existing business relationships and working towards establishing Play MPE as the go-to solution for supplying promotional content globally." said Glenn Mattern.

"We are very excited to add Glenn to the team," said Fred Vandenberg, Play MPE's President and CEO. "Glenn brings a wealth of experience of building customer relationships with a strong focus on customer service and a disciplined and rigorous approach to sales growth. Over the past 24 months, we have focused on product and product development improvements and we are now ready to aggressively expand our revenue growth efforts."

About Destiny Media Technologies Inc.

Destiny Media Technologies ("Destiny") provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions to businesses in the music industry solving critical problems in distribution and promotion. The core service, Play MPE (www.plaympe.com), provides music collaboration and performance tracking platform to efficiently and securely promote, distribute, receive and discover pre-released promotional music releases. The platform is used by the world's largest record labels and thousands of independent artists and record labels in six continents.

