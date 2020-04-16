Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ATW9 ISIN: CA52886L1031 Ticker-Symbol: 5XS2 
Frankfurt
16.04.20
08:00 Uhr
0,364 Euro
-0,002
-0,55 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LEXAGENE HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LEXAGENE HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3860,41216:55
0,3860,41016:54
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LEXAGENE
LEXAGENE HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LEXAGENE HOLDINGS INC0,364-0,55 %